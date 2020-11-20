Thanksgiving Day closings

Many government agencies and businesses will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday:

The city of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed.

For the Thanksgiving holiday, the city of Fort Wayne’s residential garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day. Thursday collection will take place on Friday. Friday’s collection will take place on Saturday. There will be no leaf collection Thursday or Friday.

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed Thursday and Friday but will resume regular hours on Saturday.

Berne offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday's trash route will run Friday. The leaf vac route for Wednesday and Thursday will run Wednesday. The compost site will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.