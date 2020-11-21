The Journal Gazette
 
    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

     ________________________________________________

    Friday's scores

     

    GIRLS

     

    Andrean 77, Munster 46

     

    Angola 40, Eastside 17

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Indpls N. Central 57

     

    Bethesda Christian 58, Faith Christian 35

     

    Bloomington South 63, Southport 18

     

    Bluffton 41, Eastbrook 33

     

    Chesterton 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 59

     

    Clarksville 49, Cannelton 23

     

    Columbia City 56, Manchester 38

     

    Columbus North 82, New Albany 41

     

    Connersville 48, Centerville 27

     

    Corydon 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

     

    Elkhart Christian 70, S. Bend Clay 31

     

    Elwood 64, Liberty Christian 28

     

    Ev. Memorial 54, Boonville 33

     

    Fairfield 27, LaPorte 17

     

    Frankton 55, Lapel 23

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Prairie Hts. 29

     

    Garrett 58, DeKalb 21

     

    Hamilton Hts. 48, Lebanon 43

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47, OT

     

    Hebron 23, Wheeler 20

     

    Huntington North 78, Whitko 10

     

    Indian Creek 57, Monrovia 38

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 65, Oldenburg 25

     

    Jay Co. 34, Bellmont 29

     

    Kokomo 46, Cass 43, OT

     

    Lake Central 66, Hammond Noll 39

     

    Lawrence Central 74, Indpls Pike 50

     

    Morristown 43, Beech Grove 29

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 54, Rushville 49, OT

     

    New Prairie 57, S. Bend Adams 43

     

    Northeastern 85, Union City 55

     

    Oak Hill 33, Madison-Grant 21

     

    Orleans 52, Bloomfield 47

     

    Penn 72, S. Bend Washington 54

     

    Pike Central 50, Wood Memorial 39

     

    Plainfield 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 48, OT

     

    Rossville 42, Eastern (Greentown) 38

     

    Salem 61, Eastern (Pekin) 42

     

    Seymour 45, Batesville 18

     

    Shelbyville 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 49

     

    Speedway 62, Indpls Scecina 24

     

    Switzerland Co. 62, Rising Sun 30

     

    Taylor 61, Tri-Central 45

     

    Tipton 54, Western 31

     

    Triton Central 59, Indpls Lutheran 36

     

    W. Lafayette 65, Covington 23

     

    Wes-Del 45, Muncie Burris 42

     

    Sugar Creek Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Southmont 33, N. Montgomery 29

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

