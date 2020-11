Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

______________________________________________

Friday's scores

Semi-State=

Class 6A=

Center Grove 48, Indpls Ben Davis 13

Westfield 41, Merrillville 23

Class 5A=

Indpls Cathedral 32, Castle 7

Zionsville 30, Valparaiso 27

Class 4A=

Hobart 49, Marion 20

Indpls Roncalli 42, Mooresville 14

Class 3A=

Danville 30, Southridge 7

Indpls Chatard 18, Mishawaka Marian 13

Class 2A=

Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Pioneer 34

Western Boone 42, Ev. Mater Dei 7

Class 1A=

Covenant Christian 41, W. Washington 12

S. Adams 42, Lafayette Catholic 9

------

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com