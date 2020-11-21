Saturday, November 21, 2020 6:15 am
1 escapes heavy home fire
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that caused heavy damage to a home Friday night.
Crews arrived at 4513 Colonial Ave. about 9 p.m. and found flames in the kitchen and dining room of the one-story house, they said.
One adult was inside the home, but escaped without injuries, officials said.
The blaze extended into the attic area, but firefighters had it controlled in under a half-hour.
No further information was provided.
