1 escapes heavy home fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that caused heavy damage to a home Friday night.

Crews arrived at 4513 Colonial Ave. about 9 p.m. and found flames in the kitchen and dining room of the one-story house, they said.

One adult was inside the home, but escaped without injuries, officials said.

The blaze extended into the attic area, but firefighters had it controlled in under a half-hour.

No further information was provided.