Monday, November 23, 2020 3:20 pm
DeKalb reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths since Saturday
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 85 new novel coronavirus cases and three more deaths since Saturday, bringing the county's totals to 1,732 cases and 29 deaths.
The patients who died were older than 80, the health department said in a statement.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story