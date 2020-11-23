Monday, November 23, 2020 3:11 pm
FWCS going remote for elementary, middle-school classes
The Journal Gazette
A severe staff shortage in the Fort Wayne Community Schools transportation department is prompting a shift to remote learning for all students beginning Tuesday, the district announced today.
The switch for elementary and middle school students affects instruction Tuesday, Wednesday and Nov. 30. The district's Thanksgiving break is Thursday and Friday.
Remote instruction for high schoolers began today and is expected to last through Dec. 4. That shift was announced last week.
asloboda@jg.net
