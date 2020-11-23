Monday, November 23, 2020 2:36 pm
Community Harvest to distribute food for Thanksgiving
The Journal Gazette
Community Harvest will be holding a special drive on Wednesday at the food bank’s north facility, 1010 North Coliseum Boulevard, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., to distribute food to anyone in need before Thanksgiving. No identification will be required.
Community Harvest will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
