    Monday, November 23, 2020 2:36 pm

    Community Harvest to distribute food for Thanksgiving

    The Journal Gazette

    Community Harvest will be holding a special drive on Wednesday at the food bank’s north facility, 1010 North Coliseum Boulevard, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., to distribute food to anyone in need before Thanksgiving. No identification will be required.

    Community Harvest will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

