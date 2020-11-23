Indiana: 5,606 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths Monday

Health officials announced today that 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 27 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 300,913 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 5,067 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 265 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,090,728 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,072,609 Sunday. A total of 3,939,645 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-through testing site in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The site will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For other testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.