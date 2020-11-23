Treviño tapped as new Circuit Court magistrate

Jesus Ricardo Treviño has been selected as the new Allen Circuit Court magistrate, replacing Wendy W. Davis, who is the incoming circuit court judge in January.

Treviño, 38, is the first Hispanic to serve as a judicial officer, a statement from the court said today. He is a 2005 University of St. Francis graduate and was admitted into the Indiana Bar in October 2008.

Treviño has more than 11 years of courtroom experience as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Allen County prosecutor's office, serving in the child support division, th4e traffic and misdemeanor division and the major felonies division.

He will begin his tenure on Jan. 1, 2021, with a swearing-in ceremony set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the Allen County Courthouse.