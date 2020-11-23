Verbatim: History Center Announces Festival Of Gingerbread 2020 Winners

The following was released on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020:

Fort Wayne, IN — The History Center has announced winners of the 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread competition.

Winners are:

PreK - 2nd Grade Individual

1st – Charlee Austin

2nd – Andrew Herber

3rd – Laurel Coryea

PreK - 2nd Grade Group

1st – Scarlett Nees & Tate Griffin

2nd – St. Joseph Hessen Cassel #2

3rd – St. Joseph Hessen Cassel #1

3rd - 6th Grade Individual

1st – Avery Nicole

2nd – Gemma Schroeder

3rd – Zayden Longardner

3rd - 6th Grade Group

1st – American Heritage Girls: Explorers

Teen Individual

1st – Mary Schroeder

2nd – Sierra Harber

3rd – Lauren Kirkpatrick

Teen Group

1st – Pterodactyl Bros

2nd – Mackenzie Nees & Ellie Short

3rd – Feliz Navidad

Adult Individual

1st – Angelika Bensch

2nd – Veronica Orme

3rd – Jennifer Andrew

Adult Group

1st – Larissa & Alane Johnson

2nd – Erin, Kendall, Christine, and Dan

3rd – Fun Times Hill

Family

1st – McMullen Family

2nd – Bonta Family

3rd – Hilger Family

Professional

1st - Jenny Schroeder

2nd – Sue Courtney

3rd – Danielle Oliver

Historical Theme - Adult

Angelika Bensch

Historical Theme - Student

Mary Schroeder

People’s Choice Awards and honorary awards will be announced at the end of the Festival.

The History Center is excited to announce that the 35th Annual Festival of Gingerbread returns Friday, November 27th and runs through Sunday, December 13th. With 98 new creations crafted this year by gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels, this cherished holiday event will continue its tradition of joyful spirit, even with necessary additional precautions.

The Festival officially begins on Friday, November 27th. Admission to the Festival is $6 for adults ages 18-64; $4 for seniors ages 65+ and students ages 3-17; and free to children age 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. There is no extra charge for special activities or events unless indicated. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 am to 5 pm; Friday and Saturday 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday noon to 5 pm. The History Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center is launching the first ever “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase through our website. This professionally produced video tour will feature each gingerbread creation so you can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of your own home. The Virtual Tour will be first available Friday, November 27th; please visit our website for additional details.

In addition to a virtual option, in order to keep guests healthy and safe while experiencing the Festival of Gingerbread, the History Center will implement additional COVID-19 precautions. While in the museum, face coverings are required at all times for everyone ages 3 & up. Six feet socially distanced viewing stations and one-way walking traffic will allow patrons to adhere to health guidelines and promote everyone’s safety. The museum is also introducing “Extra Care Hours,” Mondays-Thursdays 2-5pm beginning November 30th, during which there will be additional sanitization, no exemptions from wearing face coverings for any reason and no large groups scheduled. Additionally, in order to maintain social distancing during the busiest attendance hours (including Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), the History Center is pre-selling tickets in 15 minute staggered tour start times. During these times, tickets are required and must be purchased in advance though our website. Additional restrictions may apply, so please visit fwhistorycenter.org for the most up to date information.

On Preview Night, November 25th, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 to 9 pm, when admission is only $3 per person. Advanced tickets will be required for Preview Night.

Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival on Tuesday, December 1st, from 5 to 9 pm. Advanced free tickets will be required for Free Night: available at www.fwhistorycenter.org