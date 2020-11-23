Manchester freezes undergraduate tuition

Manchester University is freezing undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 school year, citing pandemic and related financial uncertainties.

The freeze applies to all undergraduates and students in the Master of Athletic Training, Master of Accountancy and Master of Pharmacogenomics programs. Students in the Pharmacy Program will see a 1% tuition increase, which the university said was in line with other pharmacy programs across the country.

One hundred percent of Manchester’s undergraduates receive financial aid, the university said in a statement.