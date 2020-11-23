Decatur teen critically hurt in crash

A Decatur teen is in critical condition after suffering injuries in a crash Saturday night, the Adams County sheriff's department said today.

Sheriff's department and emergency responders were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and County Road 600 East shortly before 11 p.m., a statement from the department said.

Investigators believe that Hunter Batchelor, 16, was driving east on U.S. 33 when for an unknown reason he lost control of the 1997 Dodge Neon he was driving. The car skidded, crossed the road, entered a ditch and traveled through a yard before coming to a stop, overturned, in a field.

Batchelor was taken by EMS to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. The crash remains under investigation.