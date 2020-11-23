Verbatim: November 23: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (November 23, 2020) – Another four Allen County residents died and 273 tested positive for COVID-19, with 167 confirmed PCR cases and 106 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 17,327 cases and 291 deaths Monday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 3,703 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.