Parkview, Lutheran networks update visitor restrictions
Fort Wayne’s two local health systems issued a joint news release this morning with updated visitor restrictions beginning today.
The details of the changes are available on the hospital networks’ websites. For Parkview Health restrictions, go to https://www.parkview.com/home/messages (details for each facility under Facility and Service Updates). For Lutheran Health Network hospitals, go to https://lutheranhealth.net/visitor-restrictions.
