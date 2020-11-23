The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Parkview, Lutheran networks update visitor restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne’s two local health systems issued a joint news release this morning with updated visitor restrictions beginning today. 

    The details of the changes are available on the hospital networks’ websites. For Parkview Health restrictions, go to https://www.parkview.com/home/messages (details for each facility under Facility and Service Updates). For Lutheran Health Network hospitals, go to https://lutheranhealth.net/visitor-restrictions.

