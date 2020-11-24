Tom Casaburo Sr., owner of Casa restaurants, dies at 80

Tom Casaburo Sr., a local businessman whose restaurants have employed thousands of workers and whose food has nourished thousands of families over the past four decades, died Monday in Florida. He was 80.

The Highland, New York, native served three years in the Marines and five years in the FBI after earning a bachelor's degree in English from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, New Jersey. He moved to Fort Wayne in 1968 while still with the FBI and went on to be the city's first public safety director from 1972 until 1976.

Among his accomplishments in the position was implementing a merit-based promotion system for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Casaburo opened his first restaurant, Casa D'Angelo on Coldwater Road, with the late Jimmy D'Angelo in 1977. D'Angelo retired from the business in 1993 and sold his share to Casaburo and his wife, Sharon.

Casa Restaurant Group now operates four locations and employed about 400 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-owned chain is headed by sons Jim and Tom Jr., who is known as "T."

Tom Casaburo Sr. was known as a perfectionist who expected restaurant staff to provide exceptional customer service when serving the popular house salad and entrees including lasagna made using his beloved late mother's recipe.

Jim Casaburo, who started busing tables in the first restaurant at age 12, said his father taught him the value of hard work and of treating employees like family. About 20 employees have been with the business more than 30 years, and another 20 have worked there 20 years or more, he said.

Tom Casaburo Sr. enjoyed many lifelong friendships, his son said.

"He was really a kind, gentle soul," Jim Casaburo said Tuesday. "He was a very generous, honest man."

It was the disciplined side of his personality, however, that made the elder Casaburo a successful businessman.

"He was exactly what a United States marine would be. He was tough. He paid attention to detail," Jim Casaburo said.

Tom Casaburo Sr.'s focus extended beyond the walls of his restaurants.

"My dad was always a big proponent of taking care of the community you live in," Jim Casaburo said.

Casa restaurants have provided food through the years for fundraisers benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, SCAN, Erin's House, the American Cancer Society and the March of Dimes, among other charities.

"Any big fundraiser where restaurants are involved, I guarantee we were involved," Jim Casaburo said.

Even in his later years, Tom Casaburo Sr. would notice what other restaurants did well and suggest his sons might want to follow suit. But he left the final decisions up to them after his retirement about 15 years ago.

"He would send me pictures or a menu and say, 'They were great at this ...,' " Jim Casaburo said. "He never fully retired."

Despite the many hours he spent in his restaurants, they weren't his top priority -- family was. Tom Casaburo Sr.'s greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren, his son said.

Casaburo's cause of death was COVID-19. He was hospitalized for three weeks before his death and put on a ventilator two weeks ago, Jim Casaburo said. Sharon Casaburo was also hospitalized with the virus but is now recovering.

Casaburo is survived by Sharon, his wife of 54 years; his three sons, Jim, Tom Jr. and Chris; and 11 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled next year, when traveling is deemed safer.

