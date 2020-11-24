Resident escapes injury in house fire

A resident escaped injury early this morning when a fire broke out in a bathroom on the second floor.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 1420 Oakland Street just after 1 a.m. after the resident and a neighbor called 911 to report flames coming from the second-floor window of the house, a statement from the fire department said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.