FWCS superintendent has COVID-19

Superintendent Mark Daniel has spent months navigating Fort Wayne Community Schools through the coronavirus pandemic and now is doing so while fighting the virus himself.

Daniel is among the 17,631 Allen County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman confirmed today.

Daniel didn't address his illness during Monday night's virtual school board meeting, but he sometimes had to pause or clear his throat while talking. Member Glenna Jehl wished him well.

"I hope you feel better soon," Jehl said.

"Thank you," Daniel replied.

