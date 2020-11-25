Wednesday, November 25, 2020 1:18 pm
DeKalb reports 53 new novel coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 1,811 cases and 33 deaths.
The patients who died were older than 50 and 70, the health department said in a statement.
