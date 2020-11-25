Crock-Pot recall

Sunbeam Products is recalling about 914,430 six-quart, express Crock-Pot multi-cookers because they pose a burn risk.

The cookers can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked causing hot food and liquids to eject.

Sunbeam has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing.

Consumers should contact Sunbeam immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.

Customers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

Sunbeam Products can be reached 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-323-9519 or online at recall.crockpot.com.