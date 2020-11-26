Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,434 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,145,727 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,126,395 on Wednesday. A total of 4,100,250 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The locations are:

Clay County:

Clay County Testing

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.

Brazil, IN

Lake County:

St. Timothy Church-Gary

1600 W. 25th Ave.

Gary, IN

Ripley County:

Batesville Fire Department

115 E. Catherine St.

Batesville, IN

Wabash County:

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13

Wabash, IN

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.