Officers surround Glenbrook after fight

Dozens of police officers converged on Glenbrook Square this afternoon after a fight inside the mall, police said.

The mall has since reopened for business.

Police said earlier that shots were fired, but then said that was not the case.

Fort Wayne police spokesman Mark Bieker said investigators reviewed surveillance video and believe they'll be able to identify the suspects who left the mall after an altercation and were not caught.

The mall closed after the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Glenbrook reopened about two hours later.

