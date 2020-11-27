Western Boone beats Bishop Luers 36-35 to win Class 2A title

Western Boone kicked a 38-yard field goal with seven seconds left Friday, coming from behind to beat Bishop Luers 36-35 in the Class 2A state championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Western Boone, which won its third consecutive state title, improved to 11-4. The Knights finish 8-7.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.