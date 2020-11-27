Friday, November 27, 2020 1:58 pm
Western Boone beats Bishop Luers 36-35 to win Class 2A title
The Journal Gazette
Western Boone kicked a 38-yard field goal with seven seconds left Friday, coming from behind to beat Bishop Luers 36-35 in the Class 2A state championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Western Boone, which won its third consecutive state title, improved to 11-4. The Knights finish 8-7.
