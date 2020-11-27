Indiana: 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths Friday

Health officials today announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 324,537 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 5,328 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,162,110 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,145,727 Thursday, the statement said. It said a total of 4,148,596 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

In Wabash, the state health department is offering free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link