Halftime: No. 12 Indiana 7, Maryland 3

BLOOMINGTON – We have signs of life from the Indiana run game. The rest of the offense, not so much.

The Hoosiers have struggled to get their ground attack going all season and were stuffed for a combined negative-3 yards on their first two attempts against Maryland's leaky rushing defense this afternoon. Then Indiana adjusted. Instead of Michael Penix Jr. handing off to running backs, the Hoosiers decided to cut out the middle man and go with a Wildcat formation, with running backs Stevie Scott III and David Ellis taking snaps directly.

That worked in the first quarter and the Hoosiers ran seven straight run plays to finish off an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. It's unclear why the holes for the Wildcat were so much larger than they were against straight runs, but kudos to Indiana's offensive coaching staff for figuring something out to get the ball moving. Scott scored from 3 yards out to put the Hoosiers up 7-0 after the long TD drive.

The bigger concern for Indiana in the first half was on defense. Maryland sliced through the Hoosier defense on two of the Terrapins' first three possessions – sandwiched around a three-and-out – but came away with no points on either of those because of a missed 29-yard field goal and an interception from Hoosiers cornerback Tiawan Mullen. Both of those missed opportunities for the Terrapins ultimately fall on the shoulders of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed open receivers for what should have been touchdowns on both drives. He overshot a target running free in the end zone on third down on Maryland's opening drive and then threw behind a receiver who had a step on a post route leading to the interception. Indiana continues to lead the Big Ten, now with 15 interceptions after two in the first half.

Tagovailoa's few misfires aside – he had another for an interception in the second quarter that Indiana then fumbled back to the Terps on the return – Maryland's offense has been generally effective. The Terrapins are using short, quick passes to short-circuit Indiana's blitzes, which were so effective against Ohio State last week. The blitzes aren't getting home as often as they were against the Buckeyes, though Tagovailoa has not reacted well on the few times he has faced pressure. At halftime, the Terps are out-gaining Indiana 237-139.

The IU offense has mostly stalled outside of the one long, ground-based touchdown drive. The Hoosiers' passing game, which was so spectacular against the Buckeyes a week ago, has been stifled. Penix has had some time to throw, but Maryland has been dropping extra defenders in coverage and giving the Indiana quarterback little room to maneuver with his passes. He's tried to thread the needle a few times and has been completely unsuccessful. At halftime, Penix is a ghastly 2 for 15 for 37 yards and his only completions are a heave into double coverage on a free play that Miles Marshall somehow came down with and a tipped pass that landed in the hands of Peyton Hendershot. Penix has also missed some open throws and just looks out of sync. It's not good to speculate, but this is so different from last week that I wouldn't be surprised if the Indiana QB isn't fully healthy.

Indiana has been able to have some success by being the more disciplined team today. Maryland has had several big plays wiped out because of penalties and at halftime the Terrapins have been penalized five times for 30 yards, while IU has one for 10 yards.

This was a real mixed bag of a half for the Hoosiers. It was nice to see the run game finally get some traction, but Penix has been less than mediocre and the passing game has done nothing. On defense, the Hoosiers have been gashed a few times, but they have stood tall in the red zone and kept Maryland from making big plays, plus they have two takeaways. Indiana leads, but this game is certainly not over. The Hoosiers need to make some adjustments, especially on offense, before the second half and try to pull away before Tagovailoa makes a big play to spoil IU's day.

