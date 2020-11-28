Indiana: 4,535 new COVID-19 cases, 66 more deaths Saturday

Health officials today announced that 4,535 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 329,008 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 5,394 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 66 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 269 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,174,751 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,162,110 on Friday, the statement said. It said a total of 4,183,401 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

In Wabash, the state health department is offering free drive-thru testing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.