Pregame: No. 12 Indiana (4-1) vs. Maryland (2-1)

BLOOMINGTON – Well, this just got a lot more interesting.

Today's game, which was originally supposed to be played mostly for intra-divisional pride between two up-and-coming programs saw its stakes heightened considerably Friday night.

With the news that Ohio State's game against Illinois was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Buckeye program, OSU now can only play six regular-season games at most. That's the exact minimum required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game this season, per league rules. So if Ohio State has one more game canceled – a distinct possibility based on how outbreaks in the Big Ten have gone this season – the Buckeyes will be out of the title game. So who would replace them? Well, Indiana and Maryland are currently tied for second place in the division in the loss column with one defeat apiece. That makes it very likely that today's winner would have the inside track on the East Division crown if the Buckeyes were to bow out. So, yes, this one just got a lot bigger.

The Hoosiers are coming off a national coming-out party of sorts against Ohio State that, despite ending in a loss, showed the college football world that the Hoosiers' hot start was no mirage. Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Fryfogle became some of the biggest stars in the sport overnight after Penix threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns and Fryfogle had his second straight 200-yard receiving performance, the only Big Ten player to ever accomplish that feat. Now, Indiana has to prove that it can bounce back from a loss.

It won't be easy against a Maryland team that is every bit as hungry as the Hoosiers. After an embarrassing 43-3 defeat at Northwestern's hands to open the season, the Terps took down Minnesota 45-44 and then had their own coming-out party with a 35-19 win over Penn State that was one of the more surprising results of the Big Ten season. The Terps' next two games were canceled because of a COVID outbreak within their program that eventually ensnared 17 players and 13 staff members, including head coach Mike Locksley, who only returned to practice in the middle of this week after 10 days in isolation following his positive test. He'll be on the sidelines for the game today, but it's likely Maryland will be missing at least a few players because of the Big Ten's 21-day isolation rule for player positive tests.

Still, the Terrapins are a dangerous team, especially on offense, where redshirt freshman Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of former Alabama quarterback and first-round NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa, has done a reasonable impression of his elder sibling. The younger Tagovailoa is not the same kind of athlete as Tua, but he can make all the throws and rolled up 381 passing yards against the Nittany Lions. Of those, 144 yards and two scores went to true freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, a five-star recruit who spurned LSU to play for Locksley and the Terps. He's every bit the deep threat Fryfogle is and Indiana will have to be at its best in the secondary. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten with 13 interceptions, including three of Ohio State's Justin Fields last week, and will try to confuse the freshman QB by disguising coverages downfield.

Maryland can also run the ball, however. Tailback Jake Funk is a slippery fifth-year senior, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He had more than 200 yards on the ground against the Golden Gophers and gives Maryland an added dimension on offense. Indiana struggled to stop Ohio State's rushing attack last week, so expect the Terps to try run Funk at the Hoosier defense and see if there's any resistance.

Indiana will likely try the same strategy when it has the ball. The Hoosiers have done next to nothing on the ground this year – including a total of negative-1 yard rushing against the Buckeyes – but Maryland is giving up 4.9 yards per carry and opponents are rushing for 227 yards per game against the Terrapins, the sixth-most any defense has given up this season. The Hoosiers would do well to try to take at least a little pressure off Penix et al with some semblance of a run game.

Now the question becomes how mentally tough Indiana is. The Hoosiers certainly saw the Ohio State news this morning and realized the implications. Can they go out and play a clean game despite the vastly increased stakes? We'll find out this afternoon.

