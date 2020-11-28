The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 28, 2020

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

    _________________________________________

     Friday's scores

     

    State Championship=

     

    Class 2A=

     

    Western Boone 36, Ft. Wayne Luers 35

     

    Class 4A=

     

    Indpls Roncalli 49, Hobart 7

     

    Class 6A=

     

    Center Grove 38, Westfield 14

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

