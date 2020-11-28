Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:45 am
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –
_________________________________________
Friday's scores
State Championship=
Class 2A=
Western Boone 36, Ft. Wayne Luers 35
Class 4A=
Indpls Roncalli 49, Hobart 7
Class 6A=
Center Grove 38, Westfield 14
------
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story