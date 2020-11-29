Sunday, November 29, 2020 1:55 pm
Light snow expected in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Rain will change to light snow early Monday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
Snow is expected to accumulate 2 inches or less by late Tuesday, the weather service said. It said some slippery roads are possible Tuesday morning, especially secondary roadways and any bridges.
A winter storm watch has been issued for northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan counties near South Bend.
