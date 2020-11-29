The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Sunday, November 29, 2020

    Light snow expected in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    Rain will change to light snow early Monday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

    Snow is expected to accumulate 2 inches or less by late Tuesday, the weather service said. It said some slippery roads are possible Tuesday morning, especially secondary roadways and any bridges.

    A winter storm watch has been issued for northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan counties near South Bend.

     

