Indiana: 4,335 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths Sunday

Health officials announced today that 4,335 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 333,312 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 5,418 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 267 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,188,928 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,174,751 Saturday. A total of 4,222,028 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.