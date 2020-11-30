Victim of Friday night shooting identified

A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of Friday night's shooting at MUSE on Main, 1332 W. Main St., the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Shamon L. Little died at the scene from a gunshot wound, and his death is the 42nd homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Little was found unresponsive on the floor after shots were fired, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.