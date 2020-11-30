Monday, November 30, 2020 2:56 pm
DeKalb reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death since Thanksgiving
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases and one new death among county residents since Thursday, bringing the county's totals to 1,965 cases and 34 deaths.
The patient who died was older than 80, the health department said in a statement.
