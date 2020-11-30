Verbatim: First pass of Fort Wayne leaf collection to end this week

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Due to the unusual volume of leaves that fell during a very short amount of time this year, leaf collection has been delayed slightly. By adding weekends and holidays to the schedule, crews will finish the first pass by the end of this week and then begin their second pass, planning to wrap up by December 18 as originally scheduled.

Leaf collection schedule updates are provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates include what neighborhoods the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the collection week.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Those who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2020, weather permitting.

Last year, crews collected 22,826 leaf bags and hauled 4,693 truckloads of leaves.

In March 2021, the Street Department will announce two additional weeks for bagged leaf collection.