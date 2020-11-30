The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 30, 2020

    Some FWCS classes to open Tuesday

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Classrooms will reopen to some Fort Wayne Community Schools students on Tuesday as planned, the district announced today.

    A severe staff shortage in the transportation department last week prompted three days of remote learning for elementary and middle school students.

    High school classes – which previously shifted to a remote-only format because of other staffing shortages – will remain remote through at least Friday, FWCS said.

    "After reviewing local case numbers, we will make a decision on high schools later this week," FWCS said. 

    asloboda@jg.net

