Some FWCS classes to open Tuesday

Classrooms will reopen to some Fort Wayne Community Schools students on Tuesday as planned, the district announced today.

A severe staff shortage in the transportation department last week prompted three days of remote learning for elementary and middle school students.

High school classes – which previously shifted to a remote-only format because of other staffing shortages – will remain remote through at least Friday, FWCS said.

"After reviewing local case numbers, we will make a decision on high schools later this week," FWCS said.

