Indiana: 5,713 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths Monday

Health officials announced today that 5,713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 338,977 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 5,456 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 38 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 267 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,204,581 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,188,928 Sunday. A total of 4,259,964 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Wabash at Friends Church, 3563 S. Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.