Winter weather advisory: Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday for northwest Ohio.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties, the weather service said. It said 2 to 4 inches are expected in Mercer County, with locally higher amounts.

By this evening, some roadways may become slippery and snow-covered in places, the weather service said. It said wind gusts from the northwest of 25 mph to 30 mph could result in reduced visibility with blowing snow.

In northeast Indiana, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected by early Tuesday, the weather service said. It said snow totals will be lowest toward north-central Indiana.