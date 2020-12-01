Camping for good cause

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
John Guingrich, president and CEO of The League, checks his phone for updates on his social media streams while participating in “Raise the Roof,” a 36-hour team challenge Monday morning. Guingrich is at The League building on South Anthony Boulevard until 6 p.m. today, Giving Tuesday, in an effort to raise funds for The League's Home Care & Home HealthCare Division and DeafLink sign language interpreters. DeafLink interpreters have been alongside deaf consumers in hospitals and health care settings and are essential workers ensuring communication for the deaf community.