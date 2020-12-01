2016 murder suspect violates probation

A man who avoided a murder conviction in the 2016 killing of a Fort Wayne teen was sentenced Tuesday to a year behind bars for violating his probation.

Devyn Yancey, 21, tested positive for cocaine in September, and county probation officers recommended his probation be revoked.

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns sentenced Yancey to a year in prison followed by four years probation.

Yancey was charged with murder, felony murder – one committed in the act of another felony – and robbery in the Aug. 14, 2016, shooting death of Brian Quintana, 18. Jurors in January acquitted Yancey of robbery and couldn't reach a decision on the other two charges.

Prosecutors dismissed the felony murder charge, saying they were "legally unable to proceed," and Yancey pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement days before a second murder trial was scheduled to start. The murder charge was also dropped as part of the plea deal.

Superior Court Judge David Zent ordered Yancey to serve 1 ½ years of a 16-year sentence Sept. 5. But Yancey avoided prison time because he had already has spent about 18 months behind bars awaiting trial.

Yancey and Kevin Hamilton, then 17, met Quintana at Woodbridge Apartments. Yancey was angry about being shorted on an earlier deal for marijuana and planned to rob Quintana, according to court documents and witness testimony.

Hamilton shot Quintana in the chest during a struggle inside Quintana's car and was convicted in 2017 of murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. He is currently serving a 74-year prison sentence at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

In September, Yancey told his probation officer, Kristin Litzenberg, he'd used drugs at the Allen County Jail. Yancey denied using cocaine, but he tested positive for drug Sept. 21.

Capt. Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said in September it's possible an inmate could obtain drugs at the jail no matter how hard the staff works to keep them out. But Yancey could have used that explanation as an excuse to blame the jail, Stone said.

