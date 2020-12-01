The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 01, 2020 1:20 pm

    DeKalb reports 2,000th novel coronavirus case

    44 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death announced Tuesday

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 2,009 cases and 35 deaths.

    The patient who died was older than 80, the health department said in a statement.

     

     

     

