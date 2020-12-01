Indiana: 5,518 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more deaths reported Tuesday

Health officials announced today that 5,518 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 142 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 344,373 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 5,598 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,217,258 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,204,581 Monday. A total of 4,295,987 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-thru testing site in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday. For other testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.