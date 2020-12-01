Honor Flight's April trip postponed

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has postponed its April 28 flight to Washington, D.C.

Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said Tuesday the national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will comply with that directive, he said.

The volunteer organization honors veterans by taking them to memorials in the nation's capital. This year, 75 years after the end of World War II, the group planned flights in April, May, September and October. All four trips were canceled because of the novel coronavirus.

Next year, flights were tentatively set for April 28, May 26 and June 9.

"We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021," Covert said in a statement Tuesday. "The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is reviewing the situation to determine possible courses of action for re-scheduling the April 28, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne."

The group last traveled to Washington on Oct. 16, 2019 -- its 34th flight since it started the one-day excursions in 2009.

Covert has said he's worried about older veterans whose time is running out. Honor Flight applications are accepted based on when they were submitted, when the veterans served in the military and medical conditions they might have. Veterans can be moved to the front of the line if they are seriously or terminally ill.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has about 1,440 veterans on its waiting list.

Each flight has about 186 people -- 85 veterans and their guardians and 16 Honor Flight staff -- and costs $104,000. The money is donated.

The veterans arrive at 5:30 a.m. at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard. They are treated to breakfast before taking off from the Air National Guard base on the 1 1/2-hour flight, including taxiing.

While in Washington, they visit the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Lincoln, Women's, Air Force and Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. They arrive back in Fort Wayne about 9:15 p.m.

jchapman@jg.net