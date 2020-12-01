Tuesday, December 01, 2020 10:56 am
Lane restrictions for Jefferson Boulevard intersection
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of Jefferson Boulevard at Harrison Street is restricted through Thursday as part of American Electric Power’s underground network reconstruction project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
