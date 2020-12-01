The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, December 01, 2020 10:52 am

    Lane closure for section of State Boulevard

    The Journal Gazette

    The westbound lane of State Boulevard will be closed at Goshen Avenue between 8 a.m. and noon Wednesday while crews install a traffic signal, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    Westbound traffic will be using Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard as a detour during the installation, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic operations department at 427-1172.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story