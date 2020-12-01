Tuesday, December 01, 2020 10:52 am
Lane closure for section of State Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
The westbound lane of State Boulevard will be closed at Goshen Avenue between 8 a.m. and noon Wednesday while crews install a traffic signal, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Westbound traffic will be using Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard as a detour during the installation, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic operations department at 427-1172.
