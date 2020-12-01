Verbatim: Students return to Warsaw schools

Warsaw Community Schools issued the following Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020:

Warsaw., IN - Warsaw Community Schools will welcome back high school and middle school students for in-person learning on Wednesday, December 2. WCS appreciates students, families, and the community for the extra precautions taken over the Thanksgiving break.

WCS would like to take this opportunity to request that students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, not return to their building but contact their healthcare provider. Symptoms listed by the CDC include: fever 100.4 F or higher; sore throat; new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing; diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; new onset of severe headache, especially with a fever; loss of taste or smell. Student protocols are available in English and Spanish and can be found on the district website www.warsawschools.org under Departments then Health Services.

If a student is notified that they are a close contact, they are to stay home. If a student took a COVID-19 test and is awaiting results, they must remain home. In both cases, please contact the school attendance office to report an absence. WCS would like to remind all to remain vigilant and follow the established health and safety guidelines: wash hands, wear a mask, and socially distance.

Please note that Monday, December 7 will be a scheduled eLearning day for all students across the district. Meals for eLearning days can be ordered at wcsfoodandnutrition.org.

The last day for semester one will be Friday, December 18. With just two and a half weeks until Christmas break, WCS wishes everyone a Happy Holiday from our family to yours.