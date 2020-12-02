21-year-old man ID'd in Muse slaying

The Allen County coroner's office identified a 21-year-old man Monday who was shot to death at a downtown entertainment venue.

Shamon L. Little died late Friday from a gunshot wound. His death is the 42nd homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner said.

Little was found unresponsive on the floor of The Muse on Main, 1332 W. Main St. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired inside the business and saw a large crowd leaving the building. Officers saw a man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and looked for possible suspects, police said. Investigators spoke to witnesses and collected evidence, police said, including video.

No one had been arrested in the shooting as of Monday.

The Muse on Main promotes the growth and advancement of local musicians and artists, including crafters and entertainers, at its all-ages venue at Main and Mechanic streets, according to the venue's website.

“We are absolutely devastated by the tragedy that happened (Friday night),” The Muse on Main said on its Facebook page. “Shock and chaos has turned to intense emotional sorrow for the family and friends of the victim. Our deepest, most heart-felt condolences go out to anyone who knew him.”

The business said it will be shut down until further notice, “while additional safeguards can be put in place to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

The business asked people to call police if they have information.

“We have prided ourselves in never having an issue with fights or violence, and our community has been very supportive,” the business said on its Facebook page. “It is heartbreaking to have gone from something so positive to something so turmoiled. We thank you all for the support, contribution and care.”

