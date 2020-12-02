Man found guilty in 2018 motel beating death

An Allen Superior Court jury today convicted David Fabela of murder in the May 2018 beating death of a woman at a northeast-side motel.

Fabela, 37, will be sentenced Jan. 22 and faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, was found dead inside a room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West. She died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and strangulation, investigators said.

jduffy@jg.net