The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, December 02, 2020 3:44 pm

    Man found guilty in 2018 motel beating death

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    An Allen Superior Court jury today convicted David Fabela of murder in the May 2018 beating death of a woman at a northeast-side motel.

    Fabela, 37, will be sentenced Jan. 22 and faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

    Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, was found dead inside a room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West. She died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and strangulation, investigators said.

    jduffy@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story