Wednesday, December 02, 2020 3:44 pm
Man found guilty in 2018 motel beating death
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
An Allen Superior Court jury today convicted David Fabela of murder in the May 2018 beating death of a woman at a northeast-side motel.
Fabela, 37, will be sentenced Jan. 22 and faces 45 to 65 years in prison.
Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, was found dead inside a room at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West. She died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and strangulation, investigators said.
