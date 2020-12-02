The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, December 02, 2020 2:41 pm

    Holiday closings

    The Journal Gazette

    In recognition of Christmas and the New Year's Day holiday, some businesses will be closed.

    • All post offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Some post office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays. Some may have limited hours on Thursday, Dec. 24. Customers should check with local post offices for hours of operation or go to the postal locator online at tools.usps.com.

     

