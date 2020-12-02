Health clinic opens in Lafayette Medical Center building

A new health clinic is now open in southeast Fort Wayne, an area that has long been medically underserved.

Alliance Health Centers, in the Lafayette Medical Center building, is an independent provider created through an alliance between Parkview Health and Park Center.

A nurse practitioner is now available to provide primary care for all ages. Two physicians are scheduled to join the staff in January.

The clinic will offer discounts for service based on patients' household income. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, officials said today in a news release.

"A certified navigator will be onsite to assist all area residents, not just patients, with applications for Indiana Health Coverage Programs such as Medicaid. Additionally, the clinic will refer patients to community resources for support with needs such as transportation, housing and utility assistance," the release said.

