Victim in Sunday crash ID'd

The victim of a crash at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Edenbridge Boulevard on Sunday has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.

Corinne N. Sauer, 21, of Fort Wayne was involved in a two-vehicle crash, was removed from her vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later, a statement from the coroner’s office said today.

The coroner’s office did not provide a ruling in the cause and manner of Sauer’s death.

Sauer’s is the 32nd death in vehicle crashes in Allen County this year. The crash remains under investigation.