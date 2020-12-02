Investigation ongoing in Terrace Road death

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fire on Friday in the 2500 block of Terrace Road as Rose M. Bridge, 58, of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police were called to the home for a welfare check and found Bridge unresponsive, the coroner’s office said in a statement today.

An obvious fire had occurred and had extinguished itself, the statement said. It said Bridge’s cause and manner of death are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.