Man critical after apartment shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the city's northeast side early today.

Officers said they received several calls about shots being fired in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive at The Summit apartment complex near Parnell Avenue.

Police said they found the victim on the ground outside one of the apartment's buildings suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

In August, the Summit apartment complex also was where police found Justin Cedrick Dawson, 25, dead from multiple gunshots.

No further details were provided about today's shooting and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.